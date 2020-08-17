Braun Strowman Responds to Report on WWE Stars Contacting AEW

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has dismissed a recent report on WWE Superstars contacting AEW for potential work. You can click here to read that report from the weekend.
The report, via Dave Meltzer, claimed that “virtually everybody” in WWE has reached out to AEW for work in some capacity.
Strowman addressed the report on Instagram and wrote, “Dork Marksler with yet more #FakeNews #NotThisGuy”
Strowman also interacted with a HeelByNature reporter via Direct Message and said it was “just funny the lies.” Strowman also said he doesn’t like being “click bait for lies” in regards to the report.
You can see screenshots of Strowman’s comments below:
