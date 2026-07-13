Braun Strowman is officially back in the ring.

The former WWE star made his in-ring return over the weekend at Great Lakes Championship Wrestling’s Billzard Brawl event, marking his first match since his WWE contract expired in July 2025.

Strowman teamed with Kal Herro in the outing, defeating Tony Evans, Drew Hernandez and Tommy Boy in a handicap match (see video below). The appearance also marked his first time competing since the April 18, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, ending a layoff of well over a year.

During his time away from the ring, Strowman has dealt with a number of health issues while also finding success outside of wrestling with his USA Network series Everything on the Menu, which airs following WWE SmackDown.

Despite the lengthy absence, Strowman previously made it clear that he wasn’t planning to return unless the offer was right. Responding to fans asking about a comeback in May, he joked:

“For everyone asking when I’m getting back in the ring. When a dump truck of gold blocks get dumped on my porch!!!!”

With his GLCW return now in the books, Strowman has officially wrestled his first match since departing WWE, though it remains to be seen whether more appearances are on the horizon.