Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, where he talked about a wide range of topics.
Strowman, who is on the sidelines after undergoing neck surgery, teased coming back for a feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when asked whether their rivalry is over.
“Never,” Strowman stated. “I’m never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career. Hopefully one of these days I will get back in there, and get these hands on the Tribal Chief.”