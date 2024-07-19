Braun Strowman says he’s dealing with a minor knee injury.

The Monster Among Men was the latest guest on the WWE Die Woche program, where he discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on the Wyatt Sicks. Prior to speaking about the group, he told the show host that his knee is a little banged up following his matchup against world heavyweight champion Damian Priest.

Knee’s a little banged up. I got a doctor’s appointment this week to get it checked out. It’s been bugging me a little bit. If you’ve noticed, I’ve been a little off step these last couple of weeks. There’s been some little tweak going on in there. When I caught it up on the top of that barricade, I felt something move in my kneecap so I had a bruise on my knee at the end of the match and stuff like that so, not using it as an excuse or anything like that but, it sure as heck didn’t help me not get beat.

Regarding the Wyatt Sicks, Strowman states that he’s a big fan of what they’re doing.

In all honesty, what’s going on right now, I hope they (Wyatt Sicks) stay the hell away from me. It’s pretty damn scary. Every time they show up, there’s just bodies laying around everywhere and I don’t know what’s going on in all honesty and Bo (Dallas) seems off his rockers. I think he’s talking to himself, I don’t know so at the same time, there’s something inside me that’s — I can feel it pulling me towards them and I don’t know if I like it or not because I locked that part me of me away a long time ago and I thought I did a good job of putting it in somewhere where it was never gonna be able to get out again but, there’s a monster inside of this monster and it scares me. I’m afraid of it. I have goosebumps thinking about it because it’s not a good person and if The Wyatt Sicks is able to get that monster to come back out of me, I fear for myself and anything that’s walking around me… I mean it.

Strowman returned in April after being out with injury for the first part of 2024. You can check out his full interview below.