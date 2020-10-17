WWE star Braun Strowman took to Twitter this morning to comment on his loss to Roman Reigns on last night’s episode of SmackDown. Reigns would secure the victory after choking Strowman out to successfully retain his Universal championship. Strowman writes, “Right now busting my ass in the gym to get better. I have to remind the moron Michael Cole that I never tapped out. Did I get choked out yes!!! But I would have let Roman take my life before I would have tapped out! And I’m not ashamed to admit it!!”

WWE has released some exclusive footage of the newest indie content they’ve added to the network, which includes matches from PROGRESS, ICW, and PROGRESS and features current WWE talent like Aleister Black. Check them out below.