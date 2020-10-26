WWE superstar Braun Strowman was the latest guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights are below.

How he’s getting groomed into being a better talker:

I’m not the greatest guy on the microphone, but I’d tell you what, like when they let me go, I can handle my own self… and then grooming me to be into that position, to do these things sit down interviews, to do ESPN, to do FOX…I was being groomed to be put into this position. And in his [Vince McMahon’s] mind, I wasn’t refined enough.

Says sometimes he can come off as standoffish:

I’ve had many conversations with Vince about working on my diplomatic skills and how I just can’t bully my way through life on stuff, which has worked. It’s not that I’m a bully, but when I get my mindset on something, I’m stubborn about it. So, it’s also learning the aspect of sticking to your guns. But not offending anyone or coming off too standoffish. So, it’s learning all this stuff throughout the last year and a half that has helped me grow into this position that I believe they want me to be in. At the end of the day, there’s only a handful of guys that they stick into these positions to do this stuff. And it’s for a reason because it’s hard. It’s been a huge learning experience and growing experience for not only Braun Strowman as a character, but Adam Scherr [as] a man in real life.

His relationship with Goldberg and facing him at WrestleMania:

It was nuts. I mean, Bill Goldberg, a guy when I was younger, I idolized. Bill and I have kindled a good relationship over the years [since] I’ve been here. We’re both meatheads. We both like to go to the gym. He’s also a car guy, too. So, we have a lot in common. [This] whole aspect was neat because I became friends with a guy I idolized as a teenager, to now sharing the squared circle with him and beating him for the Universal Championship. It was just, it’s still kind of like, I’m waiting for someone to wake me up.”

Says he will never wrestle for anyone else but WWE:

I’ve said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling. I will not wrestle for anyone else. I’ve been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. I told him a long time ago, the day I take my boots off from you, I’m done. And I mean that.

