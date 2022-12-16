WWE superstar Braun Strowman recently spoke with CBS Sports about a wide range of topics, which included the Monster Among Men revealing his love of singing, how he plans on recording some music in the near future, and how he’s actually lobbied to be on the hit reality series The Masked Singer. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s been lobbying to be on the Masked Singer:

Man, I’ve been lobbying about that for a couple of years since that show started [The Masked Singer]. A little known secret, I’m not that bad of a singer. Me patting myself on the back? Never, right? But it’s definitely something I’ve talked about and now being back on FOX, Friday Night SmackDown, I mean let’s go, it’s hand in hand.

Plans on recording some songs in the near future:

In all honesty, I’ve actually been talking to a buddy of mine, a good friend of mine, Jared Barnett. He used to travel the world with Cirque du Soleil. He plays the electric violin, he plays it freelance now. We are gonna sit down with a couple other guys and record a few songs. It’s something I’ve wanted to do, I’ve talked about doing for a long time and I’m sick of manifesting these dreams in my head and sometimes pushing off to the side. It’s starting to check these bucket list things off. I’m not getting any younger so you know what? Let’s take a shot in the dark. You never know what happens.

