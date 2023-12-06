Braun Strowman has massive credit for Chad Gable.

The Monster Among Men spoke about the Alpha Academy member during a recent interview with SportsKeeda. When Strowman was asked to name someone on the roster that he thought was “championship caliber” he instantly says Gable, a performer he believes has all the tools to be a main event player.

Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we’re gonna say underrated and stuff like that, that would be, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools, he can talk, he’s got the look. He can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he’s an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it.

Gable continues to be featured weekly for WWE and even recently returned to wrestle for NXT.

Meanwhile, Strowman has bee on the shelf with an injury for months. However, he did receive good news at the beginning of November and a return for the former Universal Champion could be liniment.