The new feud between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman will continue during Monday’s WWE RAW on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced that The Monster Among Men will be on Monday’s RAW to demand an apology from McMahon after his recent complaints over how he’s been treated.

It’s believed that this storyline will lead to Strowman vs. McMahon at WrestleMania 37, but that has not been confirmed.

As noted, WWE has also announced that new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will host his Almighty WWE Title Celebration during Monday’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is WWE’s announcement on the Strowman – McMahon segment:

Braun Strowman demands an apology from Shane McMahon Braun Strowman is one angry monster, and he wants answers. The Monster Among Men feels like Shane McMahon has been out to get him in recent weeks. From excluding him from the Elimination Chamber Match, to not automatically giving him a WWE Championship opportunity, Strowman has some gripes. Matters were made worse last week when Shane may have inadvertently cost Strowman and Adam Pearce the Raw Tag Team Titles in their match against The Hurt Business, so now an apology just may be in order. Will Shane McMahon grant Braun Strowman’s demand and issue an apology to The Monster Among Men? Find out this Monday on Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.