WWE superstar and former Universal champion Braun Strowman recently joined CBS Sports for a discussion about Triple H, where the Monster Among Men reflected on whether there were any plans to have a feud with the Game back in 2017 following that year’s Survivor Series. Strowman also shares advice given to him by the new head of creative. Check out what that was in the highlights below.

Whether there were any plans to do a match with him and Triple H after the conclusion of the 2017 Survivor Series:

In all honesty, I have no idea [what the plans were for myself & Triple H after Survivor Series 2017], which is usually par for the case with most of the stuff. Like I said, I show up to work, they hand me a script, I go out there, I do the best that I possibly can, because the end of the day, we all play a part in a play [Strowman laughed].

On advice Triple H gave him about having a positive mindset:

I literally had a conversation with Triple H about this a week ago, because I was in a little bit of a mental funk the other day and like, he’s always so positive, always so chipper, always so smiling and excited and I went to him, I was like, ‘H, how do you do this?’ He’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I was like, I said, ‘How do you keep such a positive mindset and balance all this stuff in life? I’m nowhere near as busy as you’ and I was like, ‘You have this all together’ and he goes, ‘Braun, you think I have this all under control?’ He’s like, ‘Dude, I’ll tell you the biggest piece of advice I’ve ever gotten in my life. Control the stuff that you can and don’t worry about the rest of it.’

