Braun Strowman is, as Pat McAfee affectionately describes, “One Big S.O.B.”

These days, he’s not quite as big.

“The Monster Of All Monsters” surfaced on social media this week with a post on his official Instagram page that features a photo and a statement about a battle with the flu he has been dealing with to kick off the New Year, and how it prevented him from

We’ll see if people read what I post or not. Or just look at the cool pictures. 2025 has been off to a rough start for me. I picked up some kind of a bug last week and it had absolutely whipped my ass. I laid in a hotel room for four days with a fever of 102 or higher for the first three days. A week later I am finally over what I think is the hump. My severe body aches are finally easing up. Today is the first day I have been able to move around and really do anything. I have lost 36 lbs. in this week. Had test taken and all they could determine is that it was a very bad flu, thankfully. I hate I have had to miss last week’s SmackDown, the premiere of Raw on Netflix and I will miss TV again this week. This is yet another speed bump in the road. I will be back bigger stronger and badder than ever!!! There hasn’t been anything this life has thrown at me that I haven’t been able to able to OVERCOME and this sure as hell isn’t gonna stop me in having one of my best years to date!!!!! 2025 your ass is mine!!!! #GonnaTakeMoreThanThisToKeepMeDown

Braun Strowman was originally scheduled to team with Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn for a six-man main-event match against The New Bloodline trio of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, but was ultimately pulled from the show and replaced by “Main Event” Jey Uso.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the WWE status of Braun Strowman continues to surface.