Several WWE Superstars have been released from the company.

The wave of WWE roster cuts continues, and while some of the previously speculated names remain under contract, several other Superstars have now reportedly been released from the company.

According to internal communications circulated within WWE this week, a number of main roster and NXT talents have been let go. Sources indicate that Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler and Braun Strowman are among those who have been officially released.

This news follows a flurry of social media activity earlier this week that had fans buzzing about potential departures. Chelsea Green, Shotzi, and Austin Theory all posted cryptic or emotional updates online, sparking widespread speculation that they, too, may have been caught in the cuts. However, as of this writing, none of those three have been officially released from the company.

It’s worth noting that this may not be the end of the releases. Multiple sources suggest that additional names—some yet to be confirmed—may also be part of this latest round of cuts. WWE has not issued a formal statement as of yet, but the situation appears fluid with more updates expected in the coming hours.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the latest round of WWE releases continues to surface.

UPDATE: Two More Veteran WWE Superstars Included In Ongoing WWE Releases

UPDATE #2: Eddy Thorpe Becomes Eighth WWE And NXT Superstar Cut As Part Of Ongoing WWE Releases

UPDATE #3: Gigi Dolin Becomes Ninth WWE Superstar Released As Part Of Ongoing Roster Cuts

(H/T: Fightful Select)