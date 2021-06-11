Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman seems to be enjoying his time off after being released earlier this month.

Strowman took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal his updated look.

He wrote, “Since I figured the cats out the bag already. I cut my beard for the first time in a decade and while I’m still adjusting to it I ain’t mad at it!!!!! #MLMR #FreshStart #WhoDat #BabyFaceForLife #LetsGo #Nfg #GetTheMopOut #HideYourWifes big thx to my boy @jg0n for always making me #DapperAf”

Strowman later posted a photo from the Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, SC and said he felt like a child during the life-changing experience.

As noted, Strowman also tweeted a response to a recent report on his asking price for the indies on Thursday. You can click here for that report.

Strowman is reportedly under a WWE non-compete clause that will expire on Tuesday, August 31.

Stay tuned for more. Below are Strowman’s latest Instagram posts:

