Solo Sikoa made his return to WWE television after losing to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match on the premiere episode of WWE Monday Night RAW back on January 6.

During this week’s show, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga interrupted a match that saw Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes facing off in singles action. Fatu and Tonga took out both men.

Solo Sikoa came to the ring and immediately walked out. Jacob Fatu then took the microphone and told the crowd in San Diego to sit down and witness his destruction. LA Knight and Braun Strowman came down to the ringside area to make the save, but The Bloodline wound up leaving.

.@PechangaArenaSD isn’t having it! Solo Sikoa can NOT get a word in 😤 pic.twitter.com/awuOn92gRh — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2025

"I'm just getting started!" How much more chaos can Jacob Fatu cause?! 😳 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/e90NoMRKWp — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2025

Lo que hubiese sido un combate entre el Jacob Fatu actual y Braun Strowman en su prime de 2017-18. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/a8ViHyc5Ye — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) January 18, 2025

LA Knight atacando por detrás a Jacob Fatu y a Tama Tonga, tras que les costase el combate de la semana pasada por el US Championship. Y, luego, es Braun Strowman el que sale a asistirle. Estamos en un vórtice que cansa ya demasiado de la New Bloodline lol #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Oa0O9N8IOE — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) January 18, 2025

Bianca Belair and Naomi are headed to WWE NXT.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Bianca Belair and Naomi defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Following the match, it was announced that they would defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on the January 28th episode of WWE NXT. This show will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

You can check out the updated lineup for the January 28th episode of WWE NXT below:

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship:

Fallon Henley (c) vs. Shotzi

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships:

Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Meta Girls (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson)

And finally, Lince Dorado made his return to WWE at a NXT live event on Friday night.

Dorado, who was released in November 2021, took to Twitter to comment on his return. You can check out his tweet below: