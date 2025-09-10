Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has revealed that he is dealing with a new injury.

“The Big S O.B.” surfaced via social media this week with a post revealing that he has suffered a broken wrist.

Strowman posted an X-Ray photo of the injury on his Instagram Stories, along with an angry emoji censored with a bar across its’ mouth, and a sarcastic caption that read, “YAY ME!!”

The setback comes just weeks after Strowman confirmed he was stepping away from in-ring competition to focus on new ventures.

The former WWE star recently announced his involvement in an alcohol investment project, as well as his new USA Network food series, “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman.”