WWE superstar Braun Strowman took to Twitter this morning and took a shot at high-flying wrestlers, stating that what he and Omos did yesterday at Crown Jewel was much better than anything that “flippy floppy” wrestlers put on. His full tweet reads, “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger.”

Strowman’s tweet has since come under fire by much of the IWC, but some top industry stars have weighed in as well. NJPW IWGP U.S. champion Will Ospreay writes, “Why you so mad about making money. It’s dead funny that you actually done such a great job and yet you’re mad at other people that do the same job as you. Relax my guy, just say you really enjoyed showing super heavyweight wrestling.”

Fellow WWE star Mustafa Ali was also unhappy with the Monster Among Men. His response was, “Can you teach me how to get fired?”

Finally…top AEW star and current ROH champion Chris Jericho quote tweeted Strowman and writes, “I used to bag groceries.”

