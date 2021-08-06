Braun Strowman is still waiting for his non-compete clause to expire after being released by WWE a few months ago.

The former WWE Universal Champion is slated to make his first non-WWE appearance for Qatar Pro Wrestling.

Strowman took to Instagram to talk about changing himself for the better while also showing off his physique

“Update!!!! After five days of less than 50g of carbs a day I was 343 today. Still holding some water but I’m ok with that. I have a big refeed coming to blow back up. Really enjoying this new program @mental_entity has been helping me with. I have a whole new fire lit under me to better myself not only my physical appearance but my mentality. To be a better healthier more loving person and stop being negative and hateful to things for no reason. I’ve gone through some really ruff times as of late and ran off a lot of people I really cared about in life and it kills me knowing I hurt other people in me being so negative. All I can do now is sift through the ashes of everything I burned down and hope for forgiveness and start to rebuild myself for the better to show to everyone that I can and I WILL CHANGE!!! #FindYourPurpose #FindYourSelf #YouCanChange #LifeWillGetBetter #LoveConquersAll #LoveYourSelfSoOthersCanLoveYou #Motivation #BodyBuilding #BeefKing.”