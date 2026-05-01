Braun Strowman has had a lot of cool moments in his life.

During an interview with ‘Rewind, Recap, Relive,’ the former WWE Superstar reflected on what he calls the coolest, while also reflecting on being terrified during his WWE debut, as well as his Bray Wyatt tribute tattoo.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his Bray Wyatt tribute tattoo: “There’s moments when I have to realize how blessed I am, the angels that I have looking over me at the same time as hard as it is to realize that they’re gone.”

On being terrified during his WWE debut: “Oh, one I was just f**king terrified. Like don’t fall, don’t do something stupid. You get one chance to make a first impression and things like that. Some people know and not a whole lot of people know that was my fourth time I’d ever wrestled in my entire life. So I debuted on Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam in 2015, that was the fourth wrestling match I’d ever had in my career. So yeah, a little nervous and things like that because I didn’t know the difference between a headlock and my hole in my ass at the time. But Vince saw something in me and was like, ‘We’re going to learn as we go.’ [He] took me to the deep end of the pool, kicked me in the ass and doggy paddled for a decade.”

On crushing Brock Lesnar and Kane under the Raw set: “I did it in one try. That was a one take. Hell yeah. That was the coolest Batman moment I’ve ever had in my entire life.”