Braun Strowman Talks Finding Out He Was Facing Goldberg, Working With The Wyatt Family In His Early Days and more

WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of his Horror Show at Extreme Rules Swamp Fight against Bray Wyatt later this evening. Highlights are below.
Finding out that he was in the Universal title match at WrestleMania 36:
I was told, ‘There’s been a change, we need you. “I said, ‘Well, I’m in Wisconsin. How am I getting there?’ Almost before I finished saying that, I was told there was a jet in the air that was landing in a few hours for me.
I was in bed by midnight in Orlando, then at nine the next morning I was at work being told that I was facing Goldberg at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship. All I could think was, ‘Let’s go.’
Calls Goldberg a legend but that he was just another victim:
Powerslam, powerslam, powerslam, one-two-three, new Universal champion. Goldberg’s a legend and an icon, so it was a surreal thing to work with him. But it’s also a business, so unfortunately for Bill, he was just another victim in the list of people that got these hands.
Calls working with the Wyatt family in his green days a lot of fun:
I grew up in the tiny little town of Sherrills Ford, N.C., and we don’t have a whole lot going on there, so that whole run with the Wyatt Family, it was like living in a dream. I had something like seven wrestling matches when I debuted on television, so I was terrified. But that was my shot, and the learning process was so much fun. Bray, Rowan, Harper, I learned so much from them. And every masterpiece has its star, and that was Bray, but he needed us to play a supporting role around him. I can’t praise Luke and Rowan enough for what they did for me. Those memories are very special to me.
Why Bray Wyatt is a credible opponent:
There aren’t many guys my size in this industry,” said Strowman. “Right now, I’m legitimately 373 pounds, with abs, I’ll add. So most guys can’t hurt me. Name one other person on this planet that can take a right hand from Brock Lesnar like I did in the Royal Rumble a couple years ago, and then wrestle for 20 more minutes after it. There ain’t anybody else. That’s why Bray is perfect. If I had to guess, Bray is every bit of 320 to 330 pounds, and he is legitimately one of the toughest dudes on the roster. He’s big and agile. That’s a guy who could hurt you.
- Slammiversary 2020 Results
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- Heath Slater Appears At IMPACT Slammiversary
- Gallows, Anderson, Sabin, Shelley, EC3, EY, and Heath Among Free Agent Arrivals at Slammiversary 2020
- More Backstage Details On The Filming Of WWE’s Swamp Fight
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown Show
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?