Braun Strowman Talks Finding Out He Was Facing Goldberg, Working With The Wyatt Family In His Early Days and more

WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of his Horror Show at Extreme Rules Swamp Fight against Bray Wyatt later this evening. Highlights are below.

Finding out that he was in the Universal title match at WrestleMania 36:

I was told, ‘There’s been a change, we need you. “I said, ‘Well, I’m in Wisconsin. How am I getting there?’ Almost before I finished saying that, I was told there was a jet in the air that was landing in a few hours for me. I was in bed by midnight in Orlando, then at nine the next morning I was at work being told that I was facing Goldberg at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship. All I could think was, ‘Let’s go.’

Calls Goldberg a legend but that he was just another victim:

Powerslam, powerslam, powerslam, one-two-three, new Universal champion. Goldberg’s a legend and an icon, so it was a surreal thing to work with him. But it’s also a business, so unfortunately for Bill, he was just another victim in the list of people that got these hands.

Calls working with the Wyatt family in his green days a lot of fun:

I grew up in the tiny little town of Sherrills Ford, N.C., and we don’t have a whole lot going on there, so that whole run with the Wyatt Family, it was like living in a dream. I had something like seven wrestling matches when I debuted on television, so I was terrified. But that was my shot, and the learning process was so much fun. Bray, Rowan, Harper, I learned so much from them. And every masterpiece has its star, and that was Bray, but he needed us to play a supporting role around him. I can’t praise Luke and Rowan enough for what they did for me. Those memories are very special to me.

Why Bray Wyatt is a credible opponent: