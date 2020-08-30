WWE superstar Braun Strowman is the subject of the newest episode of WWE Chronicle on the network, where the Monster Among Men reveals he once contemplated suicide during his time with the company. The former Universal champion later opens up about his close relationship with Vince McMahon, revealing that he and Vince had many talks “man to man” that made him realize that he’s more important than just a number in the system.

I got to the point where I was on the verge of I had enough. I kind of busted in on Vince one day in a meeting and I was like ‘I need to talk to you’ and he kicked everybody out of the production meeting and he sat down and talked to me. Not like boss to employee but like man to man, almost like a father son talk thing. He told him that he was needed and wanted for the long haul. I’m very thankful to have a relationship with him like that because I might not even be here. I don’t even like talking about this out loud but I was thinking about killing myself a couple of times. That I got to that point, I should have talked to somebody sooner. I never knew how much he cared about me. I thought I was just a number in a system. That day he made me realize that I’m more important than a number I can’t thank him enough for doing that.

Strowman will be competing in a triple-threat for the Universal championship on tomorrow’s Payback pay per view against Roman Reigns and The Fiend. You can watch the Braun Strowman chronicle on the network here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News Source)