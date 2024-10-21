Braun Strowman knows pro wrestling is a tough business.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist The Schmo, the WWE Superstar spoke while at his recent NASCAR appearance.

While talking about his hiatus from WWE, Strowman mentioned his torn groin and the rehab process he is currently taking part in ahead of his return to the company.

“They call me the monster of all monsters of a reason [laughs],” Strowman said. “It’s unfortunate, but we know we’re not signing up for water polo or ballet. Things happen in our sport and the show goes on. You have to suck it up and get ‘er done.”

Strowman continued, “I’ve been off the last couple of weeks and rehabbing. I fly back to Orlando to our facility, get some more rehab this week, next week we’re in Hershey, PA and then we head to Saudi Arabia.”

