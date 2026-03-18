Braun Strowman has offered a potential update on when fans might see him back inside the squared circle.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Adam Scherr, better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman, shared a throwback image of himself slamming Brock Lesnar from one of their memorable WWE encounters.

The post appeared to include a subtle nod to the recent buzz surrounding Oba Femi’s viral showdown with Lesnar on Raw this week to set up their showdown at WrestleMania 42 next month.

The post quickly drew attention from fans.

One person who noticed the post was podcast personality Mike Gilbert, who asked Strowman directly about his in-ring return timeline.

“Maybe this summer,” Strowman replied. “I’m mid filming season two of Everything on the Menu now and have a few other projects.”

Strowman concluded, “So [we’ll] see.”

Strowman has been sidelined since his last WWE match in May 2025, and while no official return date has been confirmed, his latest comments suggest that a comeback later this year remains a possibility.