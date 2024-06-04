“The Monster Among Men” is working on a new project outside of WWE.

On his official Instagram Stories on Monday, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman teased a new television show he is working on, teasing a forthcoming announcement.

“I’ve missed hitting diners on the road,” Strowman wrote while sharing some video of a meal he was eating. “And I can’t wait to drop the news about a tv show I’ve been working on!!!”

Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, 40, recently returned to WWE after spending a considerable amount of time on the shelf following a neck fusion surgery he underwent in June of 2023.