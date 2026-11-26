Braun Strowman is gearing up for his return to the squared circle.

And he’ll have a familiar face by his side.

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling has announced that Strowman will reunite with former Wyatt Family stablemate Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) to take on The Good Brothers duo of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson at Blizzard Brawl 21.

The event is scheduled to take place on December 5 at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Strowman and Redbeard have teamed up on multiple occasions on the independent wrestling scene since their original departures from WWE.

Earlier this year, Strowman underwent surgery to drain excess fluid from his knee following an infection. He subsequently returned to filming the second season of his USA Network series, Everything on the Menu.

The former WWE Universal Champion made his in-ring return at GLCW’s The Return of the Titan event in July, marking his first match since competing on WWE SmackDown in April 2025.

Meanwhile, Redbeard has been keeping busy on the independent scene since being released from WWE alongside the other members of The Wyatt Sicks this past April, making appearances for AWF, ACW, MLP, TMW and ECPW.