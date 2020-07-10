Braun Strowman Wants Major Champion vs. Champion Match

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is proposing a WrestleMania 37 match against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The exchange between the two top WWE Superstars began on Twitter today after Drew changed his profile photo. He commented that he was not changing his cover photo, which is a shot of Strowman taking a Claymore Kick from the October 22, 2018 RAW episode.

“#NewProfilePic ….the cover photo is for life, sorry @BraunStrowman,” Drew tweeted.

Strowman responded and said he hasn’t forgotten about getting payback for the Claymore. The Monster Among Men then proposed a match for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He wrote, “Don’t think I’ve forgotten about it!!!! You know you got one comin!!! But only way I see it fit is title for title on the grandest stage of them all!!!! Whatcha say psychopath???”

McIntyre responded with the “eyes emoji” in a tweet, but that was the last of the exchange.

You can see their full tweets below:

