“The Monster Among Men” dusted his wrestling boots off last night.

After the May 10, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX went off the air from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the action continued inside the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Braun Strowman worked a post-show dark match after the 5/10 SmackDown, marking his WWE in-ring return and first match back in over a year.

Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, who appeared on the SmackDown broadcast earlier in the evening via a vignette hyping his arrival from Raw as part of the 2024 WWE Draft.