Adam Scherr (fka WWE’s Braun Strowman) has been announced for his first post-WWE booking.

Scherr, who became a free agent from his WWE contract on Tuesday, has been announced to face EC3 on the “Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All” event.

EC3’s “Free The Narative II: The Monster In Us All” will be released on Friday, October 1 at midnight. It can be pre-ordered now via Vimeo for $10. You can see the trailer for Scherr vs. EC3 below.

FTN2 is the sequel to the original FTN event, which featured EC3 vs. Matt Cardona. That event is now available at a reduced price of $4.99 via Vimeo.

EC3’s official announcement for FTN2 noted that many more wrestlers will be announced for the event. The original FTN event included Moose, John Skyler, Bill Carr, Matt Sydal, and others.

EC3 describes FTN as “a series that tells original and personal stories with some of professional wrestling’s biggest names, and those yet known. ‘Free The Narrative’ is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. Set to an original score, FTN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality in what will become the true definition of ‘creative freedom’ for an industry that desperately needs it, and any performer that truly seeks it. To #ControlYourNarrative is to ‘Tell Your Story.’ In ‘Free The Narrative’ those stories are told.”

Scherr has posted several tweets today to hype the FTN2 announcement, his first teasers as a free agent. He continues to use the “My Life My Rules” catchphrase.

“It’s time to live you own life without worrying about the expectations of others!!!! #MLMR #MyLifeRules #Rise,” he wrote. Scherr added in a tweet with the FTN2 poster, “Take control of your own life!!! Live how you wanna live. #MLMR #MyLifeMyRules @therealec3”

Scherr, who was released from WWE on June 2, has been rumored to sign with Impact Wrestling and AEW, with Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore actually teasing him for Bound For Glory in October. He recently teased that he will be using “Titan” as his post-WWE ring name, but for now the former WWE Universal Champion is just going by his real name.

Scherr was previously announced for Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam 3 show on February 26, 2022 at the Lausail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar. He will travel to Qatar this month to sign the contract with QPW Chairman Ali Al-Marafi. Other names announced for the QPW event include EC3, Jon Moxley, Brian Cage, Sammy Guevcara, Will Ospreay, and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Stay tuned for more on Scherr’s post-WWE career and EC3’s FTN2 event. Below are related posts, along with the official poster and trailer, plus the announcement issued today by EC3:

It’s time to live you own life without worrying about the expectations of others!!!! #MLMR #MyLifeRules #Rise 12:00!!!!! — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) September 1, 2021

From the propaganda desk of the essential character (ec3) Are you born a monster? Or is it something you become? After his shocking dismissal from the corporate wrestling realm, join Adam Scherr on a journey of self-discovery in his return to the ring when Scherr battles ec3 in “Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All.” Available 10/01/21 (PRE ORDER NOW) Is Scherr’s fight against ec3 and his #ControlYourNarrative mantra? To take back #Control. Fight for your #Freedom. And find your #Purpose. Or is Scherr’s fight against himself? What will happen when this “monster” knocks on this “man’s” door? Adam Scherr’s fight truly begins on 10/01/21. “Free The Narrative II” will feature many more “names” and is the sequel to “Free The Narrative” ft. Matt Cardona vs ec3. FTN is available on FITE TV and the link below for the reduced price of $4.99 Free The Narrative is a series that tells original and personal stories with some of professional wrestling’s biggest names, and those yet known. “Free The Narrative” is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. Set to an original score, FTN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality in what will become the true definition of “creative freedom” for an industry that desperately needs it, and any performer that truly seeks it. To #ControlYourNarrative is to “Tell Your Story.” In “Free The Narrative” those stories are told. For more intel and to sign up for FTN’s email list visit www.freethenarrative.com For more from ec3: www.freeec3.com @therealec3 For more from Adam Scherr @adamscherr99

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.