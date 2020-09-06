WWE has released a new playlist showcasing former Universal champion Braun Strowman’s most Monstrous victories since joining WWE. The list includes him winning Money In The Bank, defeating Roman Reigns in an ambulance match, destroying Goldberg at WrestleMania, winning the Greatest Royal Rumble, and more.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions with Jerry “The King Lawler. Watch below as Lawler discusses having some friction with actor Jim Carrey on the set of the classic 90s film Man on the Moon.