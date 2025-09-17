USA Network issued a press release on Wednesday to promote the new Braun Strowman show “Everything On The Menu With Braun Strowman.”

Also released is the first official trailer for the show. Check it out below.

USA NETWORK SERVES UP “EVERYTHING ON THE MENU WITH BRAUN STROWMAN,” PREMIERING FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 AT 10:00 P.M. ET/PT

Trailer Available Now for New Series Following the “Monster Among Men,” as He Eats His Way Across America

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – September 17, 2025 – USA Network is setting the table for a new travel series following WWE legend Braun Strowman as he swaps body slams for bite-sized adventures at some of America’s favorite local eateries. USA’s “Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman” premieres Friday, October 24 with back-to-back episodes at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT following WWE Smackdown.

The series follows Braun as he brings his superhuman appetite to America’s most delicious destinations, from the ultimate greasy-spoon favorites to the Michelin-starred temples of gastronomy and everything in-between. Braun doesn’t just eat… he obliterates every dish in his path, bonds with the culinary warriors behind the counter, and picks his favorite from each city’s most iconic flavors. The eight-city tour includes Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Tampa.

Adam Scherr, known worldwide as the WWE legend Braun Strowman, has conquered the ring as a WWE Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion and a two-time Raw Tag Team Champion. He has built a massive social following with his larger-than-life image and authentic persona, amassing over one billion cumulative views across social platforms.

“Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman” is produced by WWE Studios and Bright North Studios. Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico and Ben Houser executive produce for WWE Studios. Matthew J. Braley, Kevin Duncan, Adam Scherr, Morgan Hertzan, Pat Dimon, Shawn Efran, and Azadeh De Leon executive produce for Bright North Studios.