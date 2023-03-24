Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are not scheduled for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

A new report from PWInsider notes that fans should not expect any major returns or angles involving the Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley feud for WrestleMania 39, at least featuring Wyatt or Howdy, as they were not booked to be at tonight’s show.

We noted earlier how Lashley is teasing a potential WrestleMania match with someone other than Wyatt. It was also reported that a segment/match with LA Knight was discussed for WrestleMania 39, with possible involvement from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

The planned Lashley vs. Wyatt match is still up in the air as Wyatt is not cleared to compete due to some sort of physical issue. Wyatt and Howdy have not been at recent WWE TV tapings, and WWE has not mentioned Lashley vs. Wyatt on TV since the March 6 RAW. Wyatt hasn’t appeared since the February 27 RAW, where he was featured in a pre-taped segment, while Howdy last appeared on SmackDown for the March 3 episode, with Lashley. Howdy was at one point booked for the March 6 RAW, but he did not appear. Lashley did appear on March 6 for a backstage promo on Wyatt, and has worked recent non-televised live events, but he has not been back on TV.

