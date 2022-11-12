It looks like Bray Wyatt has his first official feud since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules in early October.

While Wyatt has gone back & forth with his Uncle Howdy character via promos over the past few weeks, tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from Indianapolis saw Wyatt interrupt LA Knight and lay him out.

SmackDown featured a backstage segment with Megan Morant interviewing Knight, who wasn’t happy about being left out of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, calling it a “major fumble” on WWE’s end. The Wyatt logo and related graphics kept flashing on the screen behind Knight, which distracted Morant. Knight turned to a crew member off-screen and told them to get the trash off the screen as he doesn’t need “his” stuff around here because this is LA’s time.

Knight turned back around to face Morant but Wyatt was standing there. Wyatt introduced himself and said he can relate to the anger and rage he sees brewing inside of Knight. Wyatt went on with his promo and said he knows what it takes to get respect, but he wondered how far Knight is willing to go. Knight then smirked and said how far he’s willing to go is none of Wyatt’s damn business.

Knight then told Wyatt to go back to his “romper room,” a reference to the Firefly Fun House, and play with his puppets, then shove them where he gets pleasure from. Knight talked some more trash until Wyatt suddenly dropped him with a headbutt. Wyatt huffed and backed away as Knight got back to his feet dazed, wondering where Wyatt went.

Wyatt has not wrestled since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 on April 12, 2021. It will be interesting to see if he’s actually feuding with Knight, which seems interesting as both Superstars are currently being pushed as favorites of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, or if this is just one of many interactions Wyatt will have with different Superstars in the coming weeks.

Knight split from the Maximum Male Models last month, and dropped the Max Dupri persona in favor of his current gimmick, which was the fan-favorite from WWE NXT. He has not wrestled since defeating Ricochet on last week’s SmackDown, which came two weeks after his win over former Maximum Male Models stablemate mån.sôör, or Mansoor.

While it was reported before SmackDown that the Uncle Howdy character was being brought to the taping, he did not appear tonight. It’s possible that the Howdy gimmick was brought to SmackDown to film future content.

Below is footage from the backstage segment with Knight and Wyatt:

