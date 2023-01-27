Bray Wyatt has always been very passionate about the characters he has portrayed in WWE, and he recently opened up about why two of them may never see the light of day again.

The former two-time Universal Champion spoke with Ryan Satin from Fox Sports about The Fiend, an incarnation he says died at WrestleMania 37 and most likely will never be returning. Wyatt later talks about his cult leader persona that he used primarily with the Wyatt Family faction. Regarding that character, Wyatt says that it would disrespectful to keep it going without his best friend, Brodie Lee.

Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he can’t do his cult character anymore without Brodie Lee:

For me, the Hawaiian shirt, cult Bray, he can’t be without Brodie [Lee], to me, you know? So I can’t be that without Brodie. It’s just not the same. It’s disrespectful to my best friend. It just can’t be without him.

Says The Fiend died at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa:

The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida at WrestleMania to me. And again, The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask like people think. That’s just ridiculous. To me, it’s so much more and what you see, where all these things come from, you know, or how they sculpt me or how they molded me as a human being. But he died that day to me and it could never be again. It’s gone.

Here's a sneak peak of our exclusive one-on-one conversation with #BrayWyatt Premiering tomorrow on the WWEonFOX YouTube channel

