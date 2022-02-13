Give Me Sport journalist Louis Dangoor tweeted out an interesting statistic earlier today regarding WWE superstar Roman Reigns and his Universal championship reign. Dangoor mentioned that if Reigns defeats Goldberg at Elimination Chamber he will have defeated every former Universal champion in the belts history dating back to 2016.

This prompted former WWE star Windham Rotunda to respond with, “Take my name off that shit.” See the exchange below.

Take my name off that shit — Windham (@Windham6) February 13, 2022

While Windham did lose matches to Reigns during his time in WWE, his Universal title loss occurred in a triple-threat match between himself, Reigns, and Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men was the man who was pinned in that bout so Windham’s claim is that he was never pinned by Reigns for the championship. His one other Universal title loss occurred at the hands of WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg.