Former two-time WWE Universal champion Windham Rotunda (fka as Bray Wyatt) got his Twitter account hacked earlier today. A scammer took over the Eater of Worlds’ account and attempted to sell the new Playstation 5 console. See the hacked Tweet below.

Fireflies I was able to receive an extra PS5 from a sponsor and I wanted to sell it to one of you guys for retail price ! I can ship anywhere in the USA ( DMS OPENED ) pic.twitter.com/VLLDiMWCTs — Windham (@Windham6) December 5, 2021

NXT superstar Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to pay homage to his wife, Candice LeRae, ahead of this evening’s Takeover WarGames pay per view. The former NXT triple-crown champion writes, “Found the perfect pair of socks for #NXTWarGames tonight! @CandiceLerae has been in every Women’s War Games match.. and for obvious reasons she’s unable to compete this year.. but I wanted to make sure she still found a way in the cage with me tonight.”