New footage of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) training in a boxing ring has surfaced ahead of his rumored WWE return.

As seen in the video below, Wyatt was recently seen working out in a ring with former boxing champion Keith Thurman and top boxing coach Kaye Wilson.

Wilson noted in a July 25 Instagram post that he is officially Wyatt’s trainer.

“Me and my boy Bray Wyatt getting it in. #WWE LEGEND!!! I’m officially his trainer. God is amazing!!! [boxing glove emoji] [muscle flex emoji] [100 emoji] [folded hands emoji],” Wilson wrote in the Instagram post seen below.

It’s believed that the recent “White Rabbit” teasers in WWE are to build to the return of Wyatt and his alter-ego, The Fiend. You can click here and click here for interesting new teaser connections to Wyatt. It’s been confirmed that WWE has at least had talks about bringing Wyatt back, and that people within the company expect the return to happen soon. You can click here for a report on backstage talk on Wyatt and WWE.

Wyatt has not wrestled since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021. He was then released from his WWE contract on July 31 of that year.

You can see the related photo and video below:

