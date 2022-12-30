Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida.

As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.

Based on Wyatt’s reaction in the video, it doesn’t look like he is too concerned with the injury. There’s no word yet on if he will miss any ring time, but he is advertised for tonight’s SmackDown from Tampa. Wyatt is also expected to wrestle LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble on January 28, but details on that match have not been announced as of this writing.

Monday’s WWE show from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Wyatt return to the ring for his first match since the loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. He defeated Jinder Mahal at MSG, then worked the same match at Tuesday’s WWE Supershow in Atlanta, Wednesday’s show in Greensboro, and last night’s show in Miami.

Wyatt and Mahal worked the same match in all four cities, with Wyatt dominating until Mahal got some offense in. Wyatt then came back and won with Sister Abigail. Wyatt spent time with fans at ringside after each match.

You can see the aforementioned video below:

@Windham6 breaks his finger during his match tonight and still took the time to talk to @realmattkempke and myself! The Vlog Warriors love you brother and thank you! 💪🏻💪🏻 #wwe #BrayWyatt #WWEMiami #wrestlingcommunity pic.twitter.com/tlf1lD2C12 — Vlog Warrior Justin (@thatguyjustin86) December 30, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.