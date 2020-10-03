Below is a new promo for Monday’s WWE RAW on the USA Network. WWE is teasing that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be out to get revenge on Randy Orton for last Monday’s vicious attack on WWE Legends Shawn Michaels, Big Show, Ric Flair, and Christian.

McIntyre and Orton will also be in six-man action on Monday. WWE has just announced that McIntyre will team with RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits to face Orton, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in the main event.

WWE also announced that Kevin Owens has invited SmackDown Superstar Bray Wyatt to appear on The KO Show this Monday night during RAW. As noted before at this link, Owens vs. The Fiend was announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown episode after The Fiend attacked Owens during this week’s blue brand show. Owens was there as a part of the Brand-To-Brand Invitational, hosting The KO Show with special guest Alexa Bliss.

Stay tuned for updates on Monday’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage.

