Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bray Wyatt is expected to sign with AEW.

Wyatt is still under a non-compete with WWE after being released due to budget cuts. At this point, there’s no word on creative plans for Wyatt.

“He’s obviously not the only return,” Meltzer said. “We’re gonna see a lot of different people coming up including Bray Wyatt…It’s not 100 percent, his non-compete is not up. It’s most likely happening. It’s at the same stage when I said Aleister Black, long before it happened. It’s the same stage. I don’t think there’s pen to paper or anything like that. It’s an expectation that’s pretty strong, put it that way.”

