“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter this afternoon with a message as he prepares to face Kevin Owens on tonight’s SmackDown.

“TV shows, broken glass. A fabled foe, a clear-eyed lass. For HIM to ENTER is aghast! Choose your sanguine… #WWEDraft #Smackdown,” he wrote.

Wyatt will not be eligible for a Draft move until Monday’s RAW. You can see his full tweet below:

Choose your sanguine…#WWEDraft #Smackdown — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 9, 2020

