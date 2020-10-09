“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter this afternoon with a message as he prepares to face Kevin Owens on tonight’s SmackDown.
“TV shows, broken glass. A fabled foe, a clear-eyed lass. For HIM to ENTER is aghast! Choose your sanguine… #WWEDraft #Smackdown,” he wrote.
Wyatt will not be eligible for a Draft move until Monday’s RAW. You can see his full tweet below:
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 9, 2020
