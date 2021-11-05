Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter last night after the 18 WWE releases were announced, and made another cryptic tweet, possibly reacting to the departures or teasing his next move.

“What do we do now? We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. ‘Groveling in the muck of avarice’ [snake emoji] I believe in you too,” he wrote.

Rotunda has been a free agent since his WWE non-compete clause expired on October 29. There is no word on if he’s headed to AEW or Impact Wrestling, but we also know he has interest in and from Hollywood.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Rotunda’s tweet below:

