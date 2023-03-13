Bray Wyatt has missed recent WWE shows on The Road to WrestleMania 39, despite being advertised.

Wyatt has not wrestled since winning a Lights Out Street Fight over LA Knight at the WWE live event in Rockford, IL on February 26. He then appeared in the pre-taped “Wyatt’s Gym” vignette on the February 27 RAW to taunt Bobby Lashley.

Wyatt was advertised to face Knight in another Lights Out Street Fight at the March 4 WWE event in Toronto, but Santos Escobar defeated Knight, then Knight demanded a fight with a Canadian, so Kevin Owens came out to defeat him in a Toronto Street Fight. Wyatt was then scheduled to face Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight at the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past weekend, but he did not appear. Braun Strowman ended up winning an Open Challenge issued by Knight. Knight also worked a Battle Royal on the show, but he was quickly eliminated first.

WWE has not officially announced Wyatt vs. Lashley for WrestleMania 39 as of this writing, but Lashley has continued to promote the feud but while feuding with Uncle Howdy.

Wyatt has not tweeted much since February 21, only tweeting condolences to Arn Anderson on the passing of his older son this past weekend.

There’s no word yet on why Wyatt missed recent WWE events or when he will be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.