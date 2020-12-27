Bray Wyatt took to Instagram tonight and paid tribute to his former Wyatt Family henchman, Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper).

As we’ve noted, Lee passed away on Saturday at the age of 41 from a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

Wyatt posted a lengthy message to Lee, calling him his best friend, brother, partner, and the equivalent to his Terry Gordy (from WWE Hall of Famers The Fabulous Freebirds).

“You were my best friend. My brother, my partner, my Terry Gordy. We changed this whole game because we refused to do it any way but OUR way,” Wyatt wrote. “We were always at our best when we were a team I think we both knew it. We fought like brothers because we were. I’m so goddamn pissed. This isn’t how it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us fat, bald and useless running Wyatt Family spots in high school gyms in our 70’s. Where do we go now? What do I do knowing I’ll never hear your condescending sarcasm as I am riding high. I miss you so fucking much already. I would do anything just live through our worst moments again I can’t believe you’re gone. I’m so sorry brother. I’m so sorry.”

Wyatt continued, “You will always be a part of me, whether I like it or not without you everything is different and I hope Amanda truly knows that I am here not just to say it but because I love them too. I will make sure your son knows the incredible man you were. Not the legends people will tell but the real you that very few people got to see. I promise I’ll put him over clean in dark matches when he’s old enough just like I promised. [winking emoji] I’m hurting so bad. I wish I had a chance to say goodbye. But then again, it’s Saturday and you know what that means…. save me a seat next to you wherever you are, that’s where I belong. I’ll be there when it’s my time. Goodbye forever Brodie. I love you”

You can see Wyatt's full post below:

