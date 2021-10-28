Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter on Wednesday night with a teaser as he prepares for his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE to expire.

“2 more days,” Rotunda simply wrote.

WWE released Rotunda back on July 31, and he will officially become a free agent tomorrow, October 29.

There is on word on what Rotunda has planned for his wrestling future, but he is rumored to be headed to Impact Wrestling or AEW.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see Rotunda’s tweet below:

2 more days — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 28, 2021

