Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt took to Twitter on Friday night with a rare tweet.

Wyatt, who has changed his Twitter name to Windham but is still using the @WWEBrayWyatt handle likely due to verification reasons, tweeted on Friday night and quoted the late rock star Eddie Van Halen.

Wyatt tweeted: “Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die.”

The tweet is trending on Twitter as fans speculate that this could be a sign Wyatt plans to continue with his pro wrestling career as some rumors had Wyatt quitting the business to pursue an acting career.

Wyatt was released from his WWE contract on Saturday, July 31. He will become a free agent once his non-compete expires after Friday, October 29.

There’s no word on what Wyatt has planned for the future, but we will keep you updated. Below is his latest tweet:

Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die. -Eddie Van Halen — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 20, 2021

