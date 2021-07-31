The Eater of Worlds is no longer with WWE.

The company issued an official statement announcing that they have come to terms on the release of former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt, also known as the Fiend. Wyatt has been absent from programming since his WrestleMania 37 loss to Randy Orton, and had previously missed months of television prior to that due to an angle that saw Orton burn the Fiend to a crisp.

WWE writes, “WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

As of this writing Wyatt has yet to comment on his release. Stay tuned.