Bray Wyatt was reportedly out of action with an “undisclosed physical ailment” before being released by WWE this past weekend.

As noted, WWE announced the surprise release of the man behind “The Fiend” this past Saturday. In an update, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that since Wyatt’s WrestleMania 37 loss to Randy Orton, he had been out with an undisclosed physical ailment that is not concussion-related.

Wyatt was finally medically cleared last Thursday, just two days before his release was announced on Saturday.

There is no word on what the ailment was, but we will keep you updated.

It was noted that Wyatt lost leverage when he inked his last WWE contract. He reportedly signed a new multi-million dollar deal in 2020, and agreed to a 90-day non-compete clause.

Wyatt is set to become a free agent when his WWE non-compete expires on Friday, October 29. There is no word yet on if AEW is interested in bringing him in.

Stay tuned for more.

