Former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and responded to a new report regarding his release from WWE, which stated that the Eater of Worlds “deserved” to be let go from the company. Wyatt sends an eye roll gif, then writes, “Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon.”

WWE Hall of Famer Edge took Twitter to thank fans for wishing him a happy birthday. The R-Rated superstar turned 48 today. He writes, “The look on my face when Beth reminded me how old I am today. But seriously thank you for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. It will never get old and always be appreciated. I’m gonna go eat donuts now.”