Bray Wyatt has finally returned to the ring.

The third match at tonight’s non-televised WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal by pinfall.

The in-ring action between Wyatt and Mahal went around 3 minutes, with Wyatt getting the win with Sister Abigail. The match came after Mahal cut a heel promo to issue a challenge to any Superstar in the back. Wyatt answered the challenge to a huge ovation from the MSG crowd.

Wyatt was already advertised for the show ahead of time, but WWE had not confirmed that he would wrestle.

Wyatt returned to WWE back in October at Extreme Rules, but this was his first match since The Fiend lost to Randy Orton on April 11, 2021 at WrestleMania 37.

Wyatt is currently feuding with LA Knight on SmackDown, and they are expected to wrestle in the first-ever Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble next month.

We will have a full recap of the MSG house show shortly.

Below are several photos and videos from Wyatt vs. Mahal at MSG:

Bray Wyatt is about to wrestle!!!! 🤯 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/aBsVSTTnpX — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) December 27, 2022

bray wyatt hits the sister abigail on jinder mahal. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/KRpasBIe6T — chris. (@_LIVreigns) December 27, 2022

Bray Wyatt making an appearance at the MSG Holiday Show was ridiculous.@Windham6, it was great to see you in action again. You’re absolutely incredible my dude. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TKMrtR426w — Dennis (@MrLaffable) December 27, 2022

The finish to Bray Wyatt vs Jinder Mahal It's Bray first match since coming back! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/kOxmoneQx4 — CrispyWrestling 🎮🎄 (@DakotaKaiEra) December 27, 2022

@adamwilbourn @andyhmurray Bray Wyatt fought at the WWE Holiday Tour at MSG pic.twitter.com/5j9dtOipsC — Cole Hunt (@alwayshungry966) December 27, 2022

