WWE superstar Bray Wyatt shared a video on his personal Instagram addressing his uncle, Barry Windham’s, recent health scare.

The Eater of Worlds revealed that Windham had his life saved by a man named Michael Todd Lalic, who gave his CPR shortly after his heart attack in Atlanta. The former NWA world’s champion underwent an emergency procedure, and is now stabilized and out of the ICU. Check out what Wyatt had to say about the incident below.

Says Windham didn’t have a pulse for 10-20 minutes:

When I was a kid, I looked at my dad, my uncles, my grandfather, who were all professional wrestlers. I looked at them as if they were like they were Greek gods or something, like they couldn’t feel pain; they were immortal; they would always be just like that. As we get older, and I become a man myself, you start to understand that’s just not the case. Nothing is forever. This week, my uncle, Barry Windham, he had a massive heart failure in Atlanta and he went down, and he didn’t have a pulse for 10 to 20 minutes, so he was away, he was gone.

Gives a shout out to the man who saved Windham’s life:

I want to thank one specific man, Michael Todd Lalic, who was there — a random citizen. He gave him CPR there throughout that entire time before everyone else and the EMTs can get to him, and he stayed with him, and he’s the reason that we have Barry still. He’s alive, he’s with us. Barry Windham has given his life to his profession. His whole life has been about this, just like mine, and he put everything into it, and I wanted to share that I am incredibly thankful to have him back. My sister set up a GoFundMe in his name and not obligated to share, no one is obligated to share anything. But if you could, that would be incredibly helpful … Be good to the ones you love. Always remind them about that how much they mean to you because nothing is forever. Thank you for everything, guys.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)