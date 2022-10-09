As noted…former two-time WWE Universal champion Bray Wyatt made his return at last night’s Extreme Rules premium live event from Philadelphia, paying off the White Rabbit teaser that has been ongoing for the last several weeks. The live crowd when crazy for the Eater of Worlds, who was released from WWE back in the summer of 2021, but has now made his way home.

One fan shared a video of their daughter going absolutely nuts for Wyatt’s return, which he responded to on Twitter. He writes, “This is why. I missed you too. All of you.”

This is why. I missed you too. All of you — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) October 9, 2022

During Wyatt’s return he paid homage to all of his past character incarnations, including The Fiend. At this time it is not known what direction Wyatt will be going with his on-screen persona, but he did have a brand new logo when Extreme Rules signed off the air.